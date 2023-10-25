Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family.

The shelter offers many services that may be useful to a pet owner. Call to make an appointment today. Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Pet Nail Trim, $10/pet, Microchip Services, $20/pet, Pet ID Tags, $5/tag, Frontline, Under 70 pounds, $10, Frontline, Over 70 pounds, $15, Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher, $40/pet.

Fauna is a lovely female with a bit of attitude. Her nicknames are Grumpers and Spice Bal. She’s 4 to 6 years old and a Capricorn. Her horoscope for today says, Capricorn, get ready to take center stage today. Whether you’re dealing with a challenging situation or simply going about your day-to-day routines, you’re being encouraged to tap into your inner strength and confidence.

With the Full Moon shining its light on your sign, this is a time to showcase your skills and show off what you’re made of. Don’t let self-doubt or fear hold you back – take bold action and trust in your abilities.

Being a feline means she likes to take naps and will share her love, but only on her terms. Needless to say, she likes getting her own way. Dislikes other cats being in her way nor does she like to conform. And like most Capricorns, does not like being criticized.

Max, on the other hand was born under the sign of Cancer and is a male bloodhound of 11 months. His nicknames are Maximus and Rumples. His personality is sweet and gentle. He’s a gentle and kind-hearted soul who loves other animals and is the sweetest companion you’ll ever find.

Although he can be a bit sensitive when critters aren’t as friendly back however he’s quick to forgive. Max’s absolute favorite pastime is snuggling up with his human friends for some quality cuddle time.

He likes quiet, respectful stuffed toys, everything and everyone he meets, but dislikes evil, mean, scary, squeaky snakes.

His horoscope reads, your intuitive abilities are heightened, so take time to listen to your inner voice and trust your gut. Be the calm in the chaos and remember that everything will work out in the end.

