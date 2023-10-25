REGION — Our proud Veterans have given us an extraordinary legacy of patriotism and honor. Their service represents the highest form of citizenship.

So that young Americans can better understand the commitment and sacrifice of these heroes in securing the blessings of liberty, VA and the Veterans Day National Committee are pleased to present the 2023 Veterans Day Teachers Guide as a resource to assist educators in planning lessons and activities around Veterans Day.

For more information on Veterans Day, please visit https://department.va.gov/veterans-day/ and click on the tab that says Veterans Day information and select 2023 Teachers Guide, which is in pdf format. A free copy of the official Veterans Day poster is also available to download.

As a new school year begins and Veterans Day nears, now is a great time to acknowledge those who fought and served in harm’s way to preserve our freedom and the freedom of others. In addition to providing information on the contributions and sacrifices Veterans have made throughout the years, the guide will also help inspire ideas for projects and events that can be used to thank Veterans. Feel free to reproduce and share the guide in your school and community.

Our nation’s history is the history of America’s Veterans, individuals who stood the watch every moment of every day of every year. Thank you for remembering and honoring Veterans on this important and special day.

