FARMINGTON — Join us at the Farmington Public Library on November 8 at 6 p.m. for an engaging author talk by Maine native Ron Joseph. This event will feature stories from Joseph’s new memoir, Bald Eagles, Bear Cubs, and Hermits: Memoirs of a Wildlife Biologist, and accompanying pictures.

Ron Joseph’s book transports people to the heart of rural Maine, where he grew up and later pursued a career as a wildlife biologist. During his career he encountered many exceptional Mainers, such as Ruth and Martin French of Dover-Foxcroft who transformed their barn into a wildlife rehabilitation center focusing on rescuing orphaned bear cubs.

The memoir also includes humorous anecdotes, such as when Joseph was counting deer dung and encountered a passerby who bluntly asked, “So you went to college for that?” His first moose sighting involved a bull moose being chased by his grandparent’s Border Collie under a clothesline and escaping with a bra dangling from one antler.

Many of Ron Joseph’s stories have been published in Down East, Maine Boats Homes and Harbors, Bangor Daily News, and the Moosehead Messenger. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear Ron Joseph recount these captivating tales and more at the Farmington Public Library on November 8. All are welcome, light refreshments will be served, and books will be available to be purchased and signed. Hope to see you there!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: