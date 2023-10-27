Wednesday Night Ladies Week of Oct, 18.

Teams: Living On A Spare 38-18, Wreckin Balls 36-20, Mines In The Gutters 34-22 ,Bowling Belles 28-28 , Just One More 26-30, Golden Oldies 24-32, Designs By Darlene 22-34, Full Of 5 Pins 16-40.

Games: Melissa Malone 201, Marley Stevens 196, Vicky Kinsey 186, Dena Duguay 179, Beverly Johnson 166, Heather Malone 157, Michelle Perkins 144, Jolene Luce 144, Lynn Chellis 144, Amber Bridges 144.

Series: Melissa Malone 501, Marley Stevens 473, Vicky Kinsey 460, Beverly Johnson 433, Dena Duguay 432, Heather Malone 431, Lynn Chellis 416, Amber Bridges 411.

