CARRABASSETT VALLEY— Carrabassett Valley Public Library will feature Andre Benoit, exhibiting amazing sculptures here at the library through January 9, 2024. There will be a Wine & Cheese Reception Friday, Dec. 15 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Benoit says, “I am not entirely aware of the origin of my aesthetic curiosity, but I have long been deeply motivated to capture and represent what I feel and see when I am visually stimulated by my surroundings. My intent as a abstract assemblist sculptor is to represent the human form and iconic motifs with repurposed wooden remnants.

The origin of the components of my constructs is from a myriad of sources and environments where the workmanship of hand or machine and exposure to the out of doors or ocean has created contours and patina respectively that catch the eye and entertain and maintain the interest of the viewer as often do the stories of acquisition of requisite wooden material.

My use of pigment is sparing in degree to prevent its domination of the overall impression and not to obscure the beauty of the surface of the wood I embrace the concept of Wabi Sabi with the intentional use of asymmetry and a somewhat unfinished appearance to capture the spontaneity and enhance the overall impression of my work.”