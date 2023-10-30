• Malcolm Nelson, 24, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Oct. 27, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joey Savage, 58, New Sharon, domestic violence assault with priors, Friday, Oct. 27, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew B. Goding, 30, Jay, operating under the influence-refusal, Saturday, Oct. 28, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Jasmyne Visuano, 18, Farmington, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, Monday, Oct. 30, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

