WILTON — A local man is accused of trafficking in crack cocaine on two occasions at two residences in town.

Dannial L. Reed, 47, was arrested Thursday by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on two charges of felony unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, namely cocaine base, in August and September, according to a drug agent’s affidavit.

In August, a confidential informant purchased crack cocaine allegedly from Reed at 929 Main St., Lot 32, in Wilton. The drug agent weighed the suspected drug and it was about 2 grams, including the bag.

In September, a confidential informant purchased about 1.01 grams total bag weight of suspected cocaine base at 38 Weld Road where Reed lived then.

Reed remained at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington on Monday. He is being held in lieu of $500 bail, or personal recognizance bail and a supervised release agreement.

A conviction on each charge in punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Wilton police assisted with the case.

