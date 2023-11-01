Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Anna-Marie is a mixed breed 13 year old female, and a Taurus. Get ready to meet Anna-Marie, the cutest little old yeti, who eagerly awaits showering her furever family with love and cuddles.

Personality: Don’t let her age fool you, Anna-Marie is a spunky and lively gal! She adores playtime and going for walks, but she’s just as happy snuggling up on the couch with you during movie nights or reading sessions. She likes humans, comfy beds, cuddles, and peanut-butter. She dislikes being rushed, secrets, and the FBI!

Special Skills: Anna-Marie’s exceptional talent lies in impersonating yetis. Imagine the fun you’ll have as you explore the woods together, searching for Bigfoot with your furry sidekick!

Compatibility: Anna-Marie is a social butterfly who gets along famously with humans. However, she prefers a pet-free home, where she can be the center of attention and bask in all the love and care.

Medical History: Rest assured, Anna-Marie is up-to-date on vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped, ensuring her health and well-being.Don’t miss the chance to adopt this adorable little lady today! Bring Anna-Marie into your life and prepare for a whirlwind of love, laughter, and unforgettable adventures with your very own cuddly yeti.

Meet Sir Vincent Pickles, a male cat 1 to 3 years of age. His Zodiac sign is Sagittarius, and he sports these nicknames: Vincent, Mr. Pickles, and No sir!

He likes freedom, comfy napping spots and adventure. He dislikes authority, clingy people (and cats) and being stuck in a routine.

Sagittarians are typically outspokenly optimistic extroverts who elicit respect and affection from everyone they come into contact with. Sagittarius natives are loyal, smart, assertive, and compassionate personality! They are one-of-a-kind, talented, and have impeccable discernment. If you could use a Sagittarian cat in your life, look no further.

