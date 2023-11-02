Branch Manager Katy Deming, center, and Retail Support and Training Specialist Tonda Moody, left, hand out candy in front of Franklin Saving Bank on Tuesday, Oct 31, while Alex Dixon, right, tries his best to stay cool. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Hillary Savoy, left, and Jamie Hellgran, right, hand out candy at the doorstep of Kyes Insurance on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Both customer service representatives, they took a break from their regular duties to hand out candy. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Izayah Pierce, age 5, walks the streets of downtown Farmington with his swords and bag of candy ready on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, Halloween 2023
Related Stories
Latest Articles