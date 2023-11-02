REGION — Numerous activities are planned to recognize and honor veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.

A veterans’ social will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at the David Archer Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. It is being put on by Town Clerk Melissa Letarte, Deputy Town Clerk Katlin Hilton and the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. Light refreshments will be served.

“We started it last year, residents really liked it so we are doing it again,” Letarte said Tuesday, Oct. 31. “It’s an open house for veterans, family members and others to sit and talk, gather together.”

Several events are on tap in Farmington.

American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 will hold an 11 a.m. wreath laying ceremony at the Teague World War I Memorial Arch, North Main Street. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles will speak.

Attendees will then make their way to Meetinghouse Park, across from the courthouse, where Priscilla Kimble will sing the National Anthem, American Legion Commander Stephan Bunker will speak and wreaths placed at the Civil War, World War II and Modern Wars memorials.

At noon a free luncheon for veterans and their families will be served at the post at the corner of Middle and High streets.

Also at noon, Farmington Historical Society will be serving a soup and sandwich meal at North Church’s lower level, 118 High Street. Cost is $10 per adult. A presentation, [free and open to the public] will follow at 1:15 p.m. to begin recognition of the Teague World War I Memorial Arch’s 100th anniversary and rededication planned for Memorial Day next year.

Glenn Miller will share stories of fallen soldiers while American Legion Adjutant Andrew Goodridge will talk about one of the post’s namesakes, Lt. Thaddeus Roderick. Attendees are asked to consider the somber nature of this presentation before bringing children.

A patriotic program will be held at 2 p.m. in Wilton at the First Congregational Church, sponsored by WECO, 386 Main Street. Well-known local singer Sammie Angel will sing patriotic songs, Abraham Lincoln will share the Gettysburg Address and Farmington Emblem Club #460 will provide an American flag folding demonstration. Donations will be accepted. All are welcome.

In previous years, the 1st Congregational Church offered similar programs at a later time. The program was moved to earlier in the day to make it easier for veterans, their families and others to attend, given that many prefer not to drive at night.

