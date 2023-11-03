Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Here’s this week’s dynamic duo, Murphy and Maxine!

Maxine is female Blue Heeler and is not afraid to tell her age or weight! She is 8 years old and weighs 43 pounds. Her sign is Capricorn, which gives Maxine a strong sense of self, which enables her to make meaningful connections and lead the way. Her nicknames are Max, or Maxi Dress.

She’s personality plus, and may be a touch stubborn, but she’s pure joy in every sense. She’s your loyal companion, always ready to be by your side, showering you with love. At first glance, Maxine may appear a bit stoic, but don’t be fooled! Once you’ve broken down her barriers, you’ll discover a world of silliness and playfulness that’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Maxine is not just sweet and affectionate; she’s also so patient that she tolerates Murphy’s antics with grace. If you’ve got a furry friend at home, Maxine is eager to meet them and see if they can become the best of pals! While Maxine might have some health challenges and is on medication for seizures, she handles it like the champ she is. She’s a true gem, and she’ll make a wonderful addition to any loving home. Don’t miss the chance to share your life with this special lady!

She likes wet food, playing, and a stable routine. While she may not really like Murphy, she does tolerate him. She dislikes changes in her plans, and chaos.

Murphy is a Lab mix of 80 pounds. He is a four-year-old male, and as a Pisces, his gentleness is a virtue. However, he must be careful to not let his feelings get hurt too easily. As a Pisces, Murphy must be sure to spend time building his self‒confidence.

His nicknames are Murph Burph, and Murphy Moose. Introducing Murphy, the bundle of love with a heart as big as his paws! This charming oaf is a sweetheart through and through. Murphy’s overflowing with love, kindness, and a heart that’s easily filled with emotions. He adores his people and finds joy in the company of other dogs especially the older ladies.

Murphy’s ideal home would be one with fellow doggy companions who can embrace his loving nature and appreciate his need to check on them. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to welcome this charming oaf into your life and experience the warmth of his loving spirit. Murphy’s here to make your days brighter!

Murphy likes old ladies, playing ball, cuddling with old lady dogs, and Maxine. He dislikes not being able to say hi to Maxine on his walks and being left out.

