This week three deer were tagged at the Skoolhouse Variety here in Weld: Darryl Parker a 2-point 110 lb. buck, Treelyn Bronish a 4-point 109.5 lb. buck, and Matt Irish got an 8-point 189 lb. buck. Joel Miller tagged a bear.

Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5, so you have to get yourselves and your children into bed an hour earlier Sunday night than you did last week because you’ll all be starting your Monday an hour earlier. You’ll be getting the kids on the bus for school at sunrise or shortly thereafter and you’ll all be returning home from work around dusk. The long dark nights of winter have begun.

If you are a Weld veteran don’t forget to stop at the Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 2 until 4 p.m. for an afternoon with your “comrades in arms” as the Town honors you with an afternoon of “Reminiscing” and “sweets”.

Remember to go to the polls and vote Tuesday, Nov. 7, if you didn’t get an absentee ballot and cast it earlier by mail at the Post Office or return it to Town Office in person.

Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. until gone there is a roast turkey supper at the church dining room which includes ham and the feature fowl along with dressing, mashed potato, squash, green beans, corn, peas, onions, cranberry sauce, rolls, pies and desserts. Last year it was such a success there was not a single morsel left for the workers. All are welcome including hunters in the area.

There’s no charge, but there will be a donation jar for those who wish to donate to the church for this great meal. Remember there is a chair lift at the top of the stairs for those who aren’t able to use the stairs, so you can join us if you wish. Be sure to send it back “up” for the next person who might have a disability.

Here are the answers to last week’s trivia questions.

1. Jesse James

2. Fort Abraham Lincoln

3. Fort McHenry

4. Pat Garrett

5. Ty Cobb

6. Gold, Frankincense, Myrrh

7. God Save the King (or Queen)

8. Gone With the wind

9. Gopher wood

10. Miss America

11. Betty Grable

12. Peter Arness/James Arness

13. Nickname of Boston’s Fenway Park’s left field fence

14. King Arthur’s wife and Sir Lancelot’s lover

15. John Hancock

16. Hamelin

17. The Hanging Judge

18. William Henry Harrison

19. William Shakespeare’s wife

20. “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother!”

Let’s see how many of these questions you can answer.

1.What trophy was first awarded in 1935 for the most outstanding college football player of the year?

2. Who is considered the Father of Medicine that was a Greek physician of the 4th and 5th century BC?

3. What was the only thing left in Pandora’s Box after she opened it?

4. What was the stage name of Ehrich Weiss, the American magician and escape artist?

5. Julia Ward Howe wrote the words of what replacing the words of John Brown’s Body?

6. Carl Hubbell, New York Giants’ southpaw pitcher, who struck out in succession – Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmy Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in the All Star game in what year?

7. Hugin and Munin are 2 ravens that sit on the shoulders of Odin, what do they represent?

8. What do arm, ear, eye, gum, jaw, leg, lip, rib and toe have in common and what are the three parts of the human psyche according to the theory of Sigmund Freud?

9. What was Ichabod Crane’s profession and where??

10. As of 1974 what was the only US state over which no foreign flag had ever flown?

11. In what year did the motto of “In God We Trust” first appear on U.S. coins?

12. “Gentlemen start your engines!” begins what 200-lap Decoration Day auto race that started in 1911?

13. What is the shortest verse of the Bible?

14. Who was the negro slave that accompanied Huckleberry Finn down the Mississippi river on a raft?

15. Who is Wild Bill Hickock’s partner in the TV series?

16. John Chapman planted apple seeds throughout the Ohio Valley, what was his nickname?

17. How many brothers and sisters did John F. Kennedy have?

18. How many children did JFK and Jacqueline have?

19. What is the horse race at Churchill Downs run on the first Saturday in May?

20. The magic ring worn by King Solomon gave him the power over all things and enabled him to do what?

21. Who was the daredevil stunt rider who suffered many crashes and broken bones?

22. What was the name of Thor Heyerdahl’s balsawood raft that sailed from Lima, Peru, to Tuarmotu Islands in 1947?

23. What was the nickname of President Lyndon Johnson’s wife?

24. What is the lake between Minnesota and Canada that is the most northerly point of the 48 contiguous United States?

25. What is the country east of Eden where Cain lived after killing Abel?

26. What do the letters in laser stand for?

27. Who was the first animal named to the Animal Hall of Fame?

28. What was the first US Aircraft Carrier?

29. Who was the Law West of the Pecos?

30. Capt. James Lawrence was the US Naval officer who said what after falling mortally wounded aboard the Chesapeake fighting the Shannon June 1813?

31. What is the name we know of/refer to the person Thomas Edward Lawrence (1888-1935) alias TE Shaw, alias Aircraftman Ross, English scholar, soldier, diplomat, and secret agent?

32. Who was Lazarus of the Bible?

33. How many “legs” do the following – spider, octopus, squid and a lobster have?

34. Who was the leader of the Communist revolution in Russia in 1917?

35. What is a Lepidopterist?

