FARMINGTON — On Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., Western Maine Audubon is sponsoring a talk titled, “Wildlife Tracking in Maine” by Charles “Chuck” Hulsey. The talk, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, at UMF.

Hulsey will be sharing wildlife tracking and species ID tips and techniques that he has used over the years while doing winter wildlife tracking surveys for lynx, bobcat, pine marten, and fisher. These techniques allow for accurate identification of the owner’s tracks, even if of poor quality. which is often the case. As an example, Chuck will cover in his talk how he identified the tracks shown in the accompanying photo while doing Canada lynx surveys in western Maine. The tracks were filled in, but could still be identified as a lynx from nearly a hundred feet away due to their size and track pattern.

Charles Hulsey is a 1978 graduate of the University of Maine at Orono with B.S. degrees in both wildlife management and forest management. He worked for the Maine Forest Service from 1978-1988; most of that time as a district forester providing management advice to small woodland owners. He has worked for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) since 1988, nearly all that time as the Regional Wildlife Biologist in Western Maine Region D. He is presently working on three statewide projects: 1) writing wildlife habitat management guidelines for the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands with fellow wildlife biologist Sarah Spencer; 2) providing deer wintering area management assistance statewide; and 3) providing additional assistance capacity to MDIFW’s private lands program.

Chuck’s talk will be recorded and placed on Western Maine Audubon’s website (https://western.maineaudubon.org/videos/) for viewing within a few weeks.

