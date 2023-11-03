FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society is proud to host a special remembrance event, “No Higher Service: Franklin County Maine’s Fallen Soldiers of WWI,” which was created by local writer and amateur historian and genealogist, Glenn Miller.

The free event is open to the public and will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 1:15 p.m. at the North Church located at 118 High Street in Farmington. The presentation will provide background on the United States’ entry into the war and how Maine, Franklin County, and individual soldiers answered the call to serve.

This one-time presentation is a collaboration between the Farmington Historical Society and American Legion Post 28. It is part of a larger public observance program planned for Veterans Day beginning at 11 a.m. See below for the detailed schedule of events.

This presentation was also organized in anticipation of the formal 100-year rededication of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch planned for Memorial Day 2024. A large official ceremony and community event are planned as a part of that commemoration. To learn more and get involved in that planning, visit the Teague WWI Memorial Arch page at the American Legion Post 28 website.

Glenn Miller’s interest in this topic was sparked by his wife’s involvement in the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club’s renovation project of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch in 2022. As he began learning more about the individual soldiers, the work quickly became a passion project. Over the past year, he expended considerable effort finding documentation, genealogy records, and searching out surviving relatives of these fallen soldiers so that he could share their stories.

“It can be difficult to honor those who are anonymous,” Miller said. “My goal is to humanize these brave souls so our community can remember them and the many others who served but never came home.”

Miller went on to say he is putting out a call to any relatives of Franklin County’s WWI veterans and fallen soldiers to attend for an opportunity to share additional information about these men. For those who cannot join, he invites them to connect with him through the project’s website www.nohigherservice.org.

Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 11

11-11:30 a.m. Teague World War I Memorial Park Veterans Day Observance

Program – Legion color guard presents colors, Chaplain Langdon Adams offers prayers, speech by Chief of Police Kenneth Charles, wreath laying by designated veteran[s] with Scouts, taps, retire the colors and proceed to Meetinghouse Park.

11:30 a.m. Meetinghouse Park Veterans Day Observance

Program — Legion color guard presents colors, Priscilla Kimble sings National Anthem [all verses], Chaplain Langdon Adams offers prayer, speech by Commander Stephan Bunker, wreath laying by designated veterans with Scouts at the Civil War, WWII Modern Wars memorials, taps, retire the colors and proceed to Legion Hall.

12 p.m. Veteran luncheon, Roderick-Crosby Post 28, 158 High Street. Free lunch served to all veterans and their families.

12 p.m. Public luncheon, Farmington Historical Society, North Church lower level, 118 High St. Soup, sandwich & the works, $10 per adult.

1:15 p.m. Farmington Historical Society, Old North Church, 118 High St., Glenn Miller presents No Higher Service program [free and open to the public]. Attendees are asked to consider the somber nature of this presentation before bringing children.

