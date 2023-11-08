Dear Veteran,
Thank you for protecting our country. I love you!
Your friend,
Ben
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for being brave.
Your friend,
Nolan
Dear Veteran,
You are great.
Your friend,
Dom
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for loving our State, You guys are the best. Thank you for being brave, We love ALL VETERANS! I love you guys, You are a hero!
Your friend,
Iris
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for being strong.
Your friend,
Mia
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for being brave. Thank you for working together and protecting us. Thank you for being strong. You are a hero.
Your friend,
Brian
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for being brave and working together.
Your friend,
Charlotte
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for being strong. I love you.
Your friend,
Kinsley
Dear Veteran,
I love all Veterans and I love Grandpa.
Your friend,
Jaylah
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for protecting us. I love you. You are brave and strong. You sure are a hero.
Your friend,
Ava
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for keeping us safe. You are a hero!
Your friend,
Kilian
Dear Veteran,
I love all Veterans. I love you Dad!
Your friend,
Elayna
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for being brave.
Your friend,
Rawryn
Dear Veteran,
I love you. Thank you for being strong.
Your friend,
Caleb
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for being brave.
Your friend,
IvyRose
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for working together.
Your friend,
Lauren
Mrs. Landry’s First Grade at Spruce Mountain Primary School
