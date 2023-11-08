Dear Veteran,

Thank you for protecting our country. I love you!

Your friend,

Ben

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being brave.

Your friend,

Nolan

Dear Veteran,

You are great.

Your friend,

Dom

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for loving our State, You guys are the best. Thank you for being brave, We love ALL VETERANS! I love you guys, You are a hero!

Your friend,

Iris

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being strong.

Your friend,

Mia

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being brave. Thank you for working together and protecting us. Thank you for being strong. You are a hero.

Your friend,

Brian

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being brave and working together.

Your friend,

Charlotte

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being strong. I love you.

Your friend,

Kinsley

Dear Veteran,

I love all Veterans and I love Grandpa.

Your friend,

Jaylah

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for protecting us. I love you. You are brave and strong. You sure are a hero.

Your friend,

Ava

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for keeping us safe. You are a hero!

Your friend,

Kilian

Dear Veteran,

I love all Veterans. I love you Dad!

Your friend,

Elayna

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being brave.

Your friend,

Rawryn

Dear Veteran,

I love you. Thank you for being strong.

Your friend,

Caleb

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being brave.

Your friend,

IvyRose

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for working together.

Your friend,

Lauren

Mrs. Landry’s First Grade at Spruce Mountain Primary School

