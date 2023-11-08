NO. LIVERMORE — The North Livermore Baptist Church congregation was welcomed in by Roger Labbe at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. Pastor Bonnie is away this week for the ABCUSA board meetings in PA. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. Roger Labbe brought the message to the congregation. The service ended with communion. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be canned green beans for the food pantry in November. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

