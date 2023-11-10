CARRABASSETT VALLEY —Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) proudly announces that two of our remarkable student-athletes, Morgan Shute and Maggie Swain, have achieved a significant milestone in their sports careers by being selected to represent Team USA in the sport of Ski Cross at the prestigious Youth Olympic Games.

The Youth Olympic Games, a globally renowned sporting event, will take place in Gangwon, South Korea from Friday, January 19, 2024 – Thursday, February 1, 2024. The games are a platform for emerging athletes ages 15-18 from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level in their sport. The sport of Ski Cross sees “four athletes racing on a downhill course that features various obstacles such as jumps, banked turns and rollers. There are no points for style. It’s a race purely decided by who crosses the line first.” (Quote from Youth Olympic Games Press).

Winter sports have long been associated with adrenaline, passion, and a deep connection to the great outdoors. Today, they are also about empowering women to excel, lead, and redefine what’s possible in the world of snow and ice. These two athletes do just that. Morgan and Maggie are exceptional athletes who have shown extraordinary dedication, resilience, and talent in their sport. They have earned this incredible opportunity to compete on a global stage which will serve to encourage and inspire a younger generation of female athletes across the globe to follow in their footsteps.

Ski Cross Program Director and Head Coach Mike Phelan had the following to say, “Maggie and Morgan have worked very hard and faced many challenges to get to this point. Through their strong friendship, they’ve mastered the art of training together as one, raising them to the top of their sport as both teammates and competitors in a sport that would be intimidating for most individuals. Our coaching staff is deeply impressed by how these two young women have conducted themselves throughout the years. Their determination to prove themselves knows no bounds. I am so proud of Maggie and Morgan’s accomplishments, and I wish them the very best in South Korea.”

Head of School, Kate Webber Punderson ’89, expressed her pride in these young athletes, stating, “We are immensely proud of Morgan and Maggie for their dedication and hard work. Their selection for the Youth Olympic Games is a testament to their talent and resilience. They are not just representing our school but inspiring a generation of young, female athletes to dream big and pursue those dreams.”

The Youth Olympic Games will not only be a platform for Morgan and Maggie to showcase their skills but also an opportunity to learn from athletes worldwide and grow as individuals. Their participation will undoubtedly be a source of inspiration for our school community and beyond. As they embark on this exciting journey to Gangwon, CVA extends its heartfelt support and wishes Morgan and Maggie every success at the Youth Olympic Games.

In addition to Ski Cross student-athletes Maggie Swain ’24 and Morgan Shute ’25, Snowboard Cross student-athlete Boden Gerry ’24 has been selected to represent Team USA at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Gangwon, South Korea. Moguls student-athletes, Jack Egan ’25 and Chase Littlefield ’24 have been selected as first and second alternates, respectively, for Team USA.

