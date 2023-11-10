MECHANIC FALLS — The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame will hold its annual Benefit Fundraiser Show, ‘Extravaganza 2023′ on Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Silver Spur Dance Club in Mechanic Falls. The three-hour live show will feature a fabulous line-up of Maine Country Music Hall of Famers from all over the State of Maine.

House Band members include well-known area musicians and Hall of Famers Dana Flood, Chris Fyfe, Brian Gelina, George Harnish, and Brian Hodgman. Additional Hall of Fame performers include Juanita Graves, Don Nickerson, Buzzy and Kathy Vanadestine, Bobby Reed, Stan Jr., Lisa Higgins Overlock, and Master of Ceremonies/Hall of Famer Peter Allen.

Preceding the main event, all are invited to a Hall of Fame Museum Open House (by donation) from 10 a.m. to Noon. The Museum, located on the lower level of the Silver Spur Dance Club, was established in 2008 and is the only country music Hall of Fame museum east of Nashville, Tennessee. The 3,000-square-foot space showcases hundreds of memorabilia acquired since 1978 from its over 150 inductees and their heirs.

Following the Open House, the live show begins at 1 p.m., upstairs at The Silver Spur Dance Club, 272 Lewiston St, (Routes 11 & 121) Mechanic Falls. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. A limited number of reserved VIP Tickets in front of the stage are available for $20 per person by calling 207-613-5411. General admission unreserved tickets are available for $15 at the door.

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum was established in 1978 and is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit cultural organization. All proceeds from this event will support the museum and its mission to preserve the legacy of its over 150 inductees and their influence on country music throughout Maine, the United States, and all over the world.

For more information or to purchase VIP Reserved Tickets, please contact 207-613-5411 or follow us on Facebook.

