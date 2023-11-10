Franklin County Animal Shelter, is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call the shelter at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

The pets of the week are Little Debbie and Bristol.

Little Debbie, is beautiful female, with soulful eyes. Her nickname is Pastry Chef, which we assume means she kneads a lot. She’s one to three years old and a Libra. Her daily horoscope prediction says, challenges do not scare you! Libra women are a source of beauty and pleasure. Libra energy is gorgeous! Even in moments of clumsiness and disorganization, they carry themselves with a sense of pride.

Little Debbie likes: to have people earn her trust, her special C/D food and Ginny.

She does not like other cats invading her space, having UTI crystals and particularly large chaotic spaces. Come meet this lovely lady and give her a quiet space to learn to love you. To be loved by a Libra is to be actively blessed by the goddess of love and beauty. Congratulations if you get to be her favorite!

Bristol is also a female, and a little younger, being six months to one year old. Her nicknames are Water Kitty, and Chaos Gremlin. Her sign is Aries, which means she’s a passionate, motivated, and confident leader who builds community with their cheerful disposition and relentless determination. Uncomplicated and direct in their approach, they often get frustrated by exhaustive details and unnecessary nuances.

She likes water, pulling out thumb tacks, and crime.

Bristol dislikes being told no, nor does she like being put in air jail for her crimes. But she mostly dislikes not being allowed to disperse thumb tacks across the cat room floor.

