PHILLIPS – The Phillips Conservation Commission’s Annual Scarecrow Reunion, held during the latter weeks of October, gathered on Upper Main Street in Phillips for the 31st time this year [with one year skipped because of COVID-19].

Julie Hardy, of the Conservation Commission, shared, “There does seem to be a renewed interest in the reunion and we have some very faithful participants who always attend.”

Taking blue ribbons for first place this year were: Funniest: Phillips Fire Department Minions by Sophie & Toby, Aliyah & Naomi and Josie & Everly; Most Beautiful: Welcome Home by Brenda Wilcox; Scariest: Frightful Photo Boo-th by Chelsie Tyler and Gramma; Judges Choice: Friendship Circle by Girl Scout Troop 1084 (Phillips).

Other entries earned green participant ribbons.

