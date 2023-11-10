PHILLIPS – The Phillips Conservation Commission’s Annual Scarecrow Reunion, held during the latter weeks of October, gathered on Upper Main Street in Phillips for the 31st time this year [with one year skipped because of COVID-19].

Most Beautiful – Welcome Home, Scarecrows, 31st Reunion – Brenda Wilcox. Paula Kane

Julie Hardy, of the Conservation Commission, shared, “There does seem to be a renewed interest in the reunion and we have some very faithful participants who always attend.”

Most Come Join Us! – Phillips Girl Scout Troop #1084 – Judges’ Choice. Paula Kane

Taking blue ribbons for first place this year were: Funniest: Phillips Fire Department Minions by Sophie & Toby, Aliyah & Naomi and Josie & Everly; Most Beautiful: Welcome Home by Brenda Wilcox; Scariest: Frightful Photo Boo-th by Chelsie Tyler and Gramma; Judges Choice: Friendship Circle by Girl Scout Troop 1084 (Phillips).

1st Place Funniest – Phillips Fire Department by Sophie & Toby, Aliyah & Naomi and Josie & Everly. Paula Kane

Other entries earned green participant ribbons.

1st Place Scariest – Take Picture Here – If you dare… – Chelsea, Tyler, and Gramma. Paula Kane

