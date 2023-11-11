Dennis Lee of Livermore thanks community members Saturday for helping restore the Brettuns War Memorial in Livermore. The memorial honors soldiers from Livermore who are buried in unmarked graves. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Auxiliary member Stella Paquette, left, places a wreath Saturday morning with Jan Arsenault at the Brettuns War Memorial in Livermore. Similar observances were held in Fayette, Jay and Livermore Falls to honor area veterans. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
George St. Pierre stands at attention Saturday morning while Wayne Buckingham plays taps at Union Park in Livermore Falls. Area veterans organizations and their auxiliaries also held observances in Fayette, Jay and Livermore to honor veterans. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Auxiliary member Gail Dube, left, and American Legion George Bunten Post No. 10 Cmdr. Jocelyn-Mosher Collins prepare Saturday morning to drop a wreath into the Androscoggin River from the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge to remember veterans lost at sea. Area veterans organizations and their auxiliaries also held observances in Fayette, Jay and Livermore to honor veterans. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Veterans organizations and their auxiliaries held wreath laying observances for Veterans Day on Saturday morning in Fayette, Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore. Color guard members, from left, are John Dube, Rick Merrill, Reed Costin and Larry Bilodeau at the Jay War Memorial. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
