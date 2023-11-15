Sales

NEW VINEYARD — The New Vineyard Public Library Annual Craft and Bake Sale will be held at Smith Hall, New Vineyard, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a great selection of homemade gifts made by local crafters and artisans.

There will be handcrafted items, locally made wreathes & arrangements, wood & pottery crafts, jewelry and stone work, baked goods – pies; breads, cookies; candies and preserves. Find your favorite pie for Thanksgiving and gifts for those special people on your Holiday List and take a chance on our Mountain Bike Raffle. If you are a crafter or artisan and would like to have a table, please call the Library at 652-2250.

FARMINGTON — The Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Rd., will hold the Annual Christmas Decorations Sale on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be three rooms full of all Christmas items, and tables with new and gently used items for gifting. We will accept donations. For more information call: Cindy at 778-3808 or Celia – 778-2420. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Fund.

JAY — Time to order your Thanksgiving Pies from Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary, 64 Jewell St., in Jay. Taking orders till Nov. 17. Chocolate and Pumpkin $12. Apple $15. Pick up on Nov. 21 at the Post between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Ladies Auxiliary will hold a wreath sale at the Post. 64 Jewell St., in Jay on Nov.18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or till the wreath are all sold. Please join us.

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary, 17 Reynolds Ave. will hold a Craft & Vendor Fair Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reynolds Ave. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345.

FAYETTE — Make note on your calendar, Holiday Craft Fair Saturday Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Starling Hall is holding its annual craft fair at the hall with a few more vendors this year. From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 18 stop by the hall where area crafters will be selling their seasonal artistry including knitwear, pottery, jewelry, baked goods, and more of course. If you haven’t liked us already, please look us up on Facebook. Search for friends of starling hall. Here is a link to the event: https://fb.me/e/1hk5h4x0O

FARMINGTON — Fall Festival sponsored by Farmington Baptist Church. Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lower level at Farmington Baptist Church. 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington. Games, prizes and the popular ‘cake walk’ for children of all ages. FMI – Call 779-0731

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will hold its yearly pie sale by pre-order only for pick-up on Wednesday, November 22 from 9 a.m. – noon. The Episcopal Church Women are taking orders immediately through Sunday, November 19 for Apple and Pumpkin only (sorry, no special orders this year). These are homemade 9″ pies for the low price of $10 each. Please either email your order to stlukes@myfairpoint.net or call (OK to leave message) the church office at 645-2639. The church is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. Thank you for your support!

Tree lighting

TEMPLE — Come one, Come all. The Temple Historical Society is hosting a tree lighting event at the Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Rd., on Dec. 3 from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be singing, treats and hot cocoa for your enjoyment. An ornament swap will also be available. You bring a wrapped ornament and when you leave you take one home. See you at the Temple Town Hall on Dec. 3.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. The menu for Nov. 17 for the Dinner Dance is pot roast, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin spiced cake for dessert. $10 cover charged for the dance. Eat in is optional. Dinner and dance $20. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be no meal on Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122. Serving starts at 5 p.m.

Luncheons

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St., will serve its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Nov. 18, at noon. The Menu: Roast turkey fricassee, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls and cake. Eat in and take out available. For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW. The next Wednesday Workers and Warm Up , for the season , will be Nov. 15 from 10 to 2 . WWW will meet on the first (Dec. 6) and third (Dec.20) Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Social

INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the third Thursday (Nov. 16), which will be the last one until spring. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Dec 8, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Festival of Trees

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a special 25th anniversary edition of the Festival of Trees on Chester Greenwood Day this year – Dec. 2. The event, featuring more than 40 spectacular trees and wreaths, will take place at the Farmington Community Center with doors open for viewing beginning at 9 a.m. There will be music, food, and festivities throughout the day, including a raffle tree and a model railroad display.

The event culminates with trees and wreaths being auctioned off promptly at 6:30 p.m. The evening auction is generously sponsored by Cullenberg Law Offices, Wiles Remembrance Centers, and Franklin Savings Bank. All proceeds from the sale of the wreaths and trees benefits community programs sponsored by Farmington Rotary.

