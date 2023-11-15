LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Nov. 12, service parishioners entered the building as Pastor Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol, moved among them, greeting each person with words of welcome. Maggie Houlihan played many pieces of music on the organ to set the mood for worship.

Kay Watson opened the worship service as she pointed out the announcements printed in the bulletin. Moving forward, she led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Think About His Love” and “Find Us Faithful”. Pastor Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 96, Verses 11 – 13. We shared prayer time and recited The Lord’s Prayer.

Our first Hymn was titled “Holy God, We Praise Thy Name”. Pastor Thayer called children to the front pew and then presented the junior sermon , titled “Secret Box”. Lynn Knight spoke to the gathering about our World Mission. During the offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Let’s Just Praise the Lord”. The Worship Team presented special music as they sang, “Jesus Is a Rock In a Weary Land”.

Pastor Thayer prepared us for his sermon as he read scripture from the Book of Ephesians, Chapter 1, Verses 3 – 14. The Sermon, titled “Thank You, God”, helped us to think about Thanksgiving in terms of the many reasons we should thank God for the things He has given us. Sure, most people are thankful for food, clothing, family and many material items we possess.

However, the Pastor pointed out that God has chosen each one of us to be a member of His family. We are Children of God. God has chosen each and every one of us to belong to His family. We are all special in His eyes and he has given each one of us gifts and talents that we can use in service to His work here on earth.

Because of His kindness and love for us, we need to recognize that it is a privilege to use those gifts and talents to spread His message of love and compassion wherever we find a need to uplift others and help them to see the glory in praising God and to ensure that God is the center of our lives.

The service closed as we sang the Hymn, “Majesty” and, after the Benediction, “Lord, Dismiss Us With Thy Blessing”.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting canned green beans for the Food Cupboard. In December, we will collect crackers of any kind.

2. Wednesday Bible Studies will resume this week at 10 a.m., at the home of Kay Watkins, 22 Old Jay Hill Road. All are invited to attend.

3. Pastor Thayer is continuing the study of the movie, “The Chosen”. The group meets at the Parsonage each Tuesday at 6 p.m.

4. The Worship Team rehearses each Thursday in the Sanctuary at 1 p.m. Any interested singers are invited to join us for an hour of music, joy and laughter.

5. The Soap ‘n More Store will open on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon. A free meal will be served from 11 a.m. to Noon.

6. Our Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. All are invited to attend, sing your favorite hymns, share fellowship with others and leave at 8 p.m. with a heart filled with joy and love.

7.”Invite A Friend” Sunday takes place next Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m. Bring a friend to enjoy the Worship Service and stay after the service for a tasty Thanksgiving meal.

