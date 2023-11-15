Stella Paquette dressed as a geisha. Submitted photo

Janice Sweeney was the Halloween Queen. Submitted photo

Spider Lady Nancy Donnell teamed up with Cheshire Cat Sandy Cushman. Submitted photo

Mike Bibeau entertained in the Dinosaur costume. Submitted photo

JAY —  Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary in Jay had to reschedule their Trunk or Treat activity, originally scheduled for Friday, Oct 28, which had to be rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 5, due to the tragic happenings in Lewiston. The turnout was small this year, but a good time was had by all.

Auxiliary members decorated their car trunks, giving out goodies, while Mike Bibeau entertained the trick or treaters in a dinosaur costume.

