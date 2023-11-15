JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary in Jay had to reschedule their Trunk or Treat activity, originally scheduled for Friday, Oct 28, which had to be rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 5, due to the tragic happenings in Lewiston. The turnout was small this year, but a good time was had by all.
Auxiliary members decorated their car trunks, giving out goodies, while Mike Bibeau entertained the trick or treaters in a dinosaur costume.
