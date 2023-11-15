On Veteran’s Day, seven Auxiliary members of Frank l. Mitchell Post #3335 in Jay spent the afternoon making wreaths for their upcoming sale on Nov. 18. Coaching them were Simone Blouin and her sister Marie Simoneau who have been versed in wreath making for years! A good time was had by all. Pictured at the wreath table are Jan Arsanault, Janice Sweeney, KimCote,. Cutting tips are Brenda Deojay, Sandy Cushman, and Ella Rogers . Taking pictures Auxiliary treasure Pam Manter. Submitted photo

