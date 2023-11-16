FARMINGTON — At a memorial service Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 15, former sheriff and weather observer Dennis Pike was remembered.

Pike served as sheriff from 2001 to 2012. Before that, he was an officer at the Farmington Police Department, starting in 1966 and retired in 1989.

He continued his service to community as a reserve officer before he was elected sheriff. In all, his law enforcement career spanned more than four decades.

Pike also served as a <a href=”https://www.centralmaine.com/2013/12/08/former_franklin_county_sheriff_marks_time_as_national_weather_observer_in_farmington_/?auth0Authentication=true”>national weather observer in Farmington</a> for more than 52 years. He became a volunteer for the weather administration the same year he entered law enforcement.

Pike’s column, A Week of Weather was featured weekly in The Franklin Journal for decades. As far as records can determine, May 31, 2019, was the date of his last published column.

Advertisement

One of Pike’s favorite duties as a law enforcement officer was serving as parade marshal. For years, parades have been an important part of holiday observances or annual festivals in Farmington, Wilton, Kingfield, Phillips, Rangeley, Strong and Weld.

Pike in his station wagon was often one of the first to arrive and would spend time visiting with groups and organizations taking part. As a member of the Old Crow Indian Band, this staff writer has many memories of Pike greeting band leader Stanley Harnden, other band members and their children. Pike always had a smile on his face.

Pike also served as a national weather observer in Farmington for more than 52 years. He became a volunteer for the weather administration the same year he entered law enforcement.

Pike’s column, A Week of Weather was featured weekly in The Franklin Journal for decades. As far as records can determine, May 31, 2019, was the date of his last published column.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the service for Pike began at the Franklin County Sheriff Office where Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles led a procession of police cruisers to Fairview Cemetery.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. was at the gravesite with a color guard comprised of Officer Ethan Bronson, Farmington PD; Sgt. Brandon Sholan, Franklin SD; Detective David Davol, Franklin SD; Detective Jake Richards, Franklin SD; and Officer Ethan Whitney, Farmington PD. As Charles walked towards the gravesite, Nichols played the bagpipes.

Retired FCSO chaplain Stan Wheeler led the service during which Nichols presented a folded American flag to Pike’s son, Michael Pike [also representing the Somerset County Sheriff Department].

Nichols later played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young and Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason were present at the service as was Franklin County Regional Communications Center Director Brad Timberlake.

Related Headlines Former Franklin County Sheriff Dennis Pike dies

« Previous

Next »

filed under: