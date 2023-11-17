FARMINGTON — A local man accused of robbing an Irving store May 28 was indicted Thursday on charges of felony robbery, misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking, and assault.

William F. Moholland, 55, of Farmington went into the store at 309 Main St. to get coffee and proceeded to the register, according to an affidavit filed in Farmington District Court by Farmington police officer Christoph Mutschin. He is accused of throwing hot coffee at a clerk as she opened the cash register and then stealing about $153, according to police.

Mutschin was shown a picture of Moholland when he went on patrol and recognized him from previous law enforcement encounters, according to the affidavit. The officer also recognized the backward baseball cap Moholland was wearing.

Moholland had been wearing a pink/red sweatshirt at the time. Officer Ryan Rosie recovered the sweatshirt by the Dragon’s Nest Skate Park on Prescott Street in Farmington that evening.

A warrant had been issued for Moholland prior to his arrest in the robbery. A Wilton police officer recognized Moholland at a convenience store in Wilton and arrested him on the warrant.

A judge set bail at $2,500 in May, which Moholland posted and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center.

A conviction for robbery is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. A conviction for assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail. A conviction for theft is punishable by up to six months in jail.

