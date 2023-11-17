JAY — The Select Board have set the timeline for developing the 2024-25 budget.

Department heads are expected to have their proposed budgets to the town manager on Jan. 2, 2024, for review. The budget books will be ready Jan. 12

A workshop with the Select Board, Budget Committee, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, department heads and the library director is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym.

Another meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 for the Select Board and Budget Committee members to vote on a proposed municipal budget at the elementary school gym.

The town is seeking an alternate to the Budget Committee. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 11 at the elementary school gym.

Nomination papers for selectpersons, Regional School Unit 73 directors, and Jay Village and North Jay water districts trustees will be available Jan. 16.

Up for election are two selectpersons, each for three years. Terry Bergeron and Tom Goding hold those seats now.

Two RSU 73 positions are up for election for three years. Joel Pike and Chantal Woodcock hold those seats now.

Voters will choose one trustee each for the Jay Village and North Jay water districts for three-year terms. Those seats are held by Warren Bryant and George Merrill, respectively.

Voters will go to the polls April 23, 2024, to vote on the budget and elect officers.

