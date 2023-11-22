READFIELD — The Readfield Historical Society and the Readfield Union Meeting House invite you to time travel on December 9 and experience “Christmas through the Ages.” The two organizations have arranged for participants to visit several buildings where costumed guides will share information about six unique eras of Christmas. Period decorations, refreshments, and music will add atmosphere to the tour.

The guided tour will proceed in this order:

1) Moravian Christmas, 1700s at the historic Readfield Union Meeting House, 22 Church Road;

2) Colonial Christmas at the Readfield Community Library 1131 Main Street (circa 1800 Dr. Samuel Currier house);

3) Victorian Christmas at 21 Old Kents Hill Road (circa 1846 Capt. Christopher Turner house);

4) WWII wartime Christmas, 1940s at 1163 Main Street (circa 1868 Asa Gile, Esq. house);

5) Prosperity at Christmas, 1950s at the Iron Fence Inn, 1163 Main Street; and

6) Christmas Today at 1124 Main Street (circa 1910 Esther Wilson Huntoon house), where the homeowner’s tradition is to beautifully decorate his home every holiday season.

The locations are all within walking distance in Readfield Corner. A guide will escort each group from one building to the next. Upon arrival, check-in at the vestry adjacent to the Union Meeting House, 22 Church Road.

Each tour progresses at 20-minute intervals, lasting for about two and a half hours. The first group tour begins at 10 a.m. and the final of the seven groups begins at 12:15 p.m.

Upon receipt of ticket orders, guests will be notified of their start time which will be assigned based on what time slots are still available.

“Christmas through the Ages” tour tickets are $15. It is highly recommended you purchase tickets early, in advance to be better assured of your preferred start time. Tickets MAY be available at the check-in on the day of if there are still some available.

There will be seven tours, each one limited to twelve participants. To reserve tickets phone: (412) 779-4368 or email: readfieldhistorical@gmail.com.

A hot lunch will be offered at the Union Meeting House vestry from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for an $8 per person donation to benefit the ongoing work at the vestry. Reservations are not necessary for lunch. Tour proceeds will benefit both the Readfield Historical Society (RHS) and Union Meeting House (UMH).

RHS was established in 1985 to preserve the rich history of Readfield and its people through research, community education and outreach. Their museum and archives are located at 754 Main Street, Readfield Depot. EMAIL: readfieldhistorcal@gmail.com.

The UMH was built in 1828 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1982. UMH boasts the only surviving, intact trompe l’oeil artwork of Charles Schumacher and holds many other unique historical features. EMAIL: nancydurginumh@gmail.com. Follow both organizations on Facebook.

