LIVERMORE FALLS — The Sunday, Nov. 19 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service began at 10:30 a.m. Before the service, Maggie Houlihan played seasonal music on the organ to set the mood. Pastor Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol moved among parishioners with words of greeting and welcome. The aroma of roasting turkeys filled the air, preparing taste buds for the luncheon to follow the Worship Service. After lunch, we will be hanging the greens in the Sanctuary, decorating for Advent and Christmas.

The Worship Team opened the service as they sang, “Come Into His Presence”, accompanied by Margaret Emery. After the welcome and announcements, we sang two Praise Song, “We Gather Together”, and “Now Thank We All Our God”. Pastor Thayer read Psalm 100 as the call to worship. He led us into prayer time, followed by The Lord’s Prayer.

We sang, “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come”. Pastor Thayer asked children to come to the front pew as he presented the Junior Sermon, titled, “Secret Box”. As the Offering was collected, Maggie and Margaret played “For the Beauty of the Earth”. Special music, “Bless This House” was sung by Randall Pond, accompanied by Maggie.

Pastor Thayer read Scripture from the book of Ecclesiastes, Chapter 3, Verses 11 – 14. His sermon was titled, “God’s World – Thank You!” After the sermon, we sang, “In Thanksgiving Let Us Praise Him”, followed by, “Lord, Dismiss Us With Thy Blessing”, after the Benediction.

Announcements:

1. Food Cupboard: This month, we are collecting canned green beans. In Dec., we will collect all kinds of crackers.

2. Adult Sunday School meets before the worship service at 9:30 a.m.

3. Pastor Thayer continues the study of the movie, “The Chosen” each Tuesday eve at 6 p.m., at the parsonage.

4. Wednesday Bible Study will take place at the home of Kay King Watson at 10 a.m. Address: 22 Old Jay Hill Road.

5. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, Nov. 25. A free lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to Noon, in the Vestry.

6.The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday eve, 7 – 8 p.m., Nov. 26. 7. On Dec. 2, “Kids Christmas Shopping Saturday” will take place at the church from 9 a.m. – Noon. Kids can purchase gifts at minimal cost, and there will be “elves” available to wrap the gifts. Santa may show up, also … you never know.

