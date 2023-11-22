FRANKLIN, MA — Heather Pape of Wayne has earned the role of Ensemble in the Dean College production of “Rent,” which began Wednesday, Nov. 15 and ran through Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

The iconic musical “Rent” is finally coming to Dean College! “Rent” opened on Broadway in April 1996. The Pulitzer Prize-winning show ran for 12 years and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning five including Best Musical.

Based loosely on Puccini’s “La Boheme,” Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

“Rent” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.

