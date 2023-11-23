FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Nov. 14, voted to table a proposed policy for on-premise liquor license applications.

The policy would make the process a bit smoother for office staff, interim Town Manager Stephen Eldridge said. “It pushes people to do things in a timely fashion, which isn’t necessarily the way it’s been going,” he stated. “It was initiated by Town Clerk Diane Dunham and some of the office staff. I think this is a good process.”

Businesses wishing to serve liquor at their facilities must have an on-premises liquor license. The license is approved by the selectmen [or county commissioners, depending on where the business is located], then is sent to the state.

State law requires a public hearing be held prior to approval of a new license, with notice given 14 days prior to the hearing. Those hearings are typically included in the agenda for a Board of Selectmen meeting.

There has been an uptick in last-minute on-premises liquor license applications and renewals in recent months, Dunham and Leah Giusti, executive assistant wrote in a letter to the town manager.

“The proposed policy would ensure timely notice is provided to add the applications to the Board of Selectman agenda” they noted. “This will ensure the board is given enough time to review the renewal applications prior to the expiration date of current liquor licenses. In the case of new applications, a public hearing notice must be published prior to the Board of Selectmen meeting at which the application is to be reviewed.

“This policy will help to streamline the process of applications being received and ensure that they are able to be reviewed by the Board of Selectmen in a timely manner.”

As proposed, the new policy includes specifics for new license applicants and renewals.

To obtain a new license, the business must:

• Submit the application to the clerk’s office no less than 14 days prior to the meeting where they want the application approved.

• Pay costs for notifying the public about the hearing.

• Attend the Board of Selectmen meeting when the application is to be reviewed.

According to the proposed policy, failure to attend may result in the Board of Selectmen tabling the application and that additional requirements may apply.

For renewal applications businesses must:

• Deliver the completed application to the clerk’s office no less than 30 days

prior to the expiration date of the license.

• Deliver the completed application to the clerk’s office no later than 12 p.m. on the Wednesday prior to the Select Board meeting where they want the application approved.

Applications approved and signed by the Board of Selectmen will be available in the Town Office at 9 a.m. on the Wednesday morning following the Board of Selectmen meeting at which they are approved, the policy states.

Selectman Byron Staples asked about prior discussions on allowing the clerk’s office to approve renewals if applications were completed in full. It would streamline the process, he noted.

“I think we used to do that in the past,” Selectman Joshua Bell said.

“We seem to frequently have questions when [the application] gets to us,” Selectman Dennis O’Neil stated. “I do like where it says delivered and completed and hopefully that is something we can hold their feet to the fire. There seem to be a lot of blanks.”

Bell asked what would happen if submitted renewals didn’t meet the 30 day time requirement. Do they have to put in a new application, what are the consequences, he queried.

The business might have to start over, apply for a new license, Eldridge said. The state wouldn’t receive the application, might ask questions and visit it, he noted.

Bell suggested adding consequences for late submissions. “What’s the motivating factor to the business,” he asked. “I understand the intent. If there is no teeth, what is forcing people to do it?”

O’Neil suggested notifying license holders of the change in policy.

Staples agreed a letter might help.

If applications aren’t received in a timely manner, businesses renewing their licenses might run the risk of the license expiring before the board could vote, Selectman Stephan Bunker said.

Bell was fine with the policy as presented, but wanted to know what the consequences might be.

Eldridge agreed to find out and bring the proposal back to the board.

