LIVERMORE FALLS — The town is looking for one more volunteer to serve on the Fire Substation Design Committee.

Select Board Chairman Jim Long thanked on Tuesday those who served on the station site committee for their time and work. A site was selected and purchased on state Route 106, which is less than a mile from the intersection of state Route 133, as voters requested in East Livermore village.

Residents voted 992-399 in November 2020 to authorize selectmen to spend up to $400,000 — $20,000 a year over 20 years — to build a one-bay substation in the East Livermore area. Residents are expected to vote April 23, 2024, on how to fund the project.

Town Manager Carrie Catonguay has sent requests for proposals to several contractors to build the substation. She is waiting for responses.

Selectmen appointed former Selectman Jeff Bryant and Jason Foley to the design committee. They will serve with Castonguay and Fire Rescue Chief Nathan Guptill.

Castonguay said she is looking for one more resident to volunteer to be on the committee.

Guptill, who was hired as chief earlier this year, updated the board on the Fire Rescue Department.

Four firefighters went through basic fire school training recently at the Turner station. The department has 23 firefighters, including five junior firefighters. At one point this year, there were not enough firefighters to respond to fire service calls.

Livermore and Jay fire rescue departments were paid to respond to fires and crashes in Livermore Falls because of a lack of turnout. Guptill has built the roster back up.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: