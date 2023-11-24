OCEAN PARK — Maine Authors for Lewiston, a group of more than 75 Maine authors, have joined together to support the victims of the recent tragedy in Lewiston. The group has organized a series of 10 book sales and signings, all free and open to the public, so that people can purchase books and meet the authors.

The first event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. More than 20 Maine authors are scheduled to appear in Brunswick. There will be fiction writers, children’s book authors, non-fiction writers, and poets among the participants.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Maine book-lovers to support local authors, but, most importantly, to help our fellow Mainers as they begin to heal and recover.

All of the participating authors have agreed to donate all, or most, of their proceeds from these events to help the healing and recovery efforts in Lewiston. All are volunteering because they care.

For Brunswick on November 25th, the authors currently scheduled to appear are: Kerri Arsenault, Kate Kearns, Ellen White Rook, Rick Wile, Rosa Lan, Skip Simonds, William A. Chanler, John Cobb, Mary Morton Cowan, Jason Trask, Aliza Wyman, Debra Spark, Jennifer Lunden, Kimberly Ann Priest, Ed Judd, June Vail, David Florig, M. Daniel Smith, Caitlin Shetterly, Diane Williams and Maria Padian.

Subsequent events are scheduled as follows:

Ellsworth Public Library – Tuesday, Nov. 28, 12:00 – 3 p.m.

Lewis T. Graves Memorial Public Library [Kennebunkport] – Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, 2:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Baxter Memorial Library [Gorham] – Thursday, Nov. 30, 4 – 7 p.m.

Belfast Free Library [Belfast] – Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Patten Free Library [Bath] – Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 –- 7 p.m.

McArthur Public Library [Biddeford] – Thursday, Dec. 7, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Auburn Public Library – Saturday, De. 9, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Camden Public Library – Thursday, Dec. 14, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Lewiston Public Library – Saturday, Dec. 16, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

There is a different roster for each venue.

The libraries have generously donated space to the cause as they, too, support those impacted by the senseless tragedy.

The Maine writing community is a small, but vibrant, part of Maine culture. Some writers have been personally impacted by the events in Lewiston, others simply care deeply about Maine and their fellow Mainers. Most do much of their writing in and about Maine. All want to help.

