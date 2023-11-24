Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is having a special on felines. Get ready for the Fluffy Frost Fest: Feline Flurries Adoption Event until Nov. 27.

Embrace the warmth of a furry companion this season with our special $25 adoption fee for all adult cats aged 1 year and older.

When you adopt a cat from the Franklin County Animal Shelter, you’re gaining a feline friend that’s been spayed/neutered, tested for FIV and FeLV, vaccinated for rabies and distemper, microchipped, had its nails trimmed, and treated for fleas and worms – a total value of $375 to $450!

Don’t miss the chance to add a dash of fluffiness to your life at an irresistible price. Visit us during this frosty feline celebration, and let the purr-fect companion melt your heart!

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Meet Leif, a 50 pound male husky of one to three years old. This charming husky is a Libra, which makes him generous with his affection. Siberian Huskies are a thickly coated, compact sled dog of medium size and great endurance, was developed to work in packs, pulling light loads at moderate speeds over vast frozen expanses. Sibes are friendly, fastidious, and dignified. The graceful, medium-sized Siberian Husky’s almond-shaped eyes can be either brown or blue and sometimes one of each and convey a keen but amiable and even mischievous expression. Quick and nimble-footed, Siberians are known for their powerful but seemingly effortless gait. Leif is also known as Leif the Lucky. His personality is typical and he has a heart as big as the great outdoors! Leif is a gentleman who adores humans and is overflowing with sweetness. This playful and friendly man is a testament to his tolerant and well-behaved nature. Leif is still high energy, embodying the spirit of a true Husky, and he’s looking for a home that can match his enthusiasm and handle his playful spirit. He would love to meet your current dog and see if they can be friends but he needs a feline free home. If you’re ready for adventures and seeking a furry friend with a heart of gold, come meet Leif! He’s the perfect companion for those who love a mix of sweetness and spirited energy. Leif likes snow, his stuffed husky friend, cuddles, and in general, being a goober. Like most huskies, he dislikes not being the center of attention and cats.

Here is Luna a female of 10 years and also a Libra. Her nicknames are Lady Loaf, Little Miss Chonkers.

She likes the Catio, snacks and high art, but does not like chaos, mess or conflict.

