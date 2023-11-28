Mexico Library Director Marilla Couch hands out a children’s book during the traditional Santa Claus Parade on Friday, sponsored by the Mexico Firefighters Relief Association. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

There was a lot of activity around the craft table during the traditional Santa Claus Parade on Friday, sponsored by the Mexico Firefighters Relief Association. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

A float heading down Congress Street in Rumford on Saturday during the fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Following the fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday evening with Santa and his favorite elf in Veterans Park in Rumford, the crowd sang a few of their favorite Christmas songs. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

