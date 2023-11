• Ronald S. Haley Jr., 58, Dixfield, violation condition of release, illegal possession of firearm, violation of protection for abuse order, Wednesday, Nov. 22, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mallory K. Cherryholmes, 32, Rumford, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Thursday, Nov. 23, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kirk M. Richards, 32, Jay, violation of protection from abuse order, Friday, Nov. 24, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Stephen Scherber, 33, Mexico, violation condition of release, operating a vehicle without license, Saturday, Nov. 25, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Philip W. Caldwell Jr., 40, Chesterville, violation conditions of release, Saturday, Nov. 25, in Chesterville, $2,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brook E. Webster, 45, Strong, gross sexual assault, Monday, Nov. 27, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Grayhem D. Pinkham, 23, Plymouth, Massachusetts, warrant probation revocation, Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Massachusetts, Franklin County Detention Center.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

