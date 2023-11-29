BOOTHBAY — Gardens Aglow, 105 Botanical Gardens Drive in Boothbay, is returning for its ninth season running from now until December 31, admission times are 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for admission. our annual celebration will feature new walking routes and paths to explore, as well as some new vistas and old friends (hello, Wade the Moose.). Parking is free on-site. To ease parking congestion and facilitate your group’s entry, we strongly encourage you to consider carpooling or riding the shuttle to the Gardens – it’s more fun that way, too.

The Gardens Aglow route is approximately 1 mile of beautifully lighted pathways through our central garden areas, and we find that most guests spend between one and a half to two hours at Gardens Aglow.

Pathways in the central gardens are all ADA compliant, and ramps are available anywhere there are stairs. The Lerner Garden of the Five Senses features sensory-stimulating plants and areas dedicated to each of the five senses. We supply wheelchairs and scooters on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shuttles will be available on both Friday and Saturday nights during the 2023 Gardens Aglow. Starting at 3:45 p.m. in downtown Boothbay Harbor and running throughout the event. The last ride to the Gardens leaves downtown around 7:45 p.m., and the last ride back to the downtown area from the Gardens is at 9:15 p.m.

The shuttle is located at the Boothbay Harbor Town Office/Fire Station at 11 Howard Street, Boothbay Harbor. Make the most of a visit to the region by exploring Boothbay Harbor’s beautiful downtown, shopping, or eating in a local restaurant, and then take the convenient shuttle to the Gardens for Gardens Aglow.

All guests riding the shuttle must have tickets for Gardens Aglow. Tickets are available online at https://shop.mainegardens.org/SelectEvent.aspx?eventid=1000308, or for more information, call 207-633-8000 or email gardenshop@mainegardens.org

With more than 750,000 LED lights woven through 14 acres of central gardens, the Gardens is amplifying the brightest light display in Maine with new designs and sustainability initiatives. Join us to experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and swaths of light and undulating effects all conspiring to create an immersive experience.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: