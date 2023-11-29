Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means animals are never euthanized due to a lack of space.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.

Ginny and Little Debbie are now a bonded pair.

Ginny is a female of one to three years old, with the nicknames of Sweet Baby, and Little Angel. Ginny is a Virgo and likes Order and Cleanliness, and a calm environment, but dislikes being the center of attention, asking for help and Chaotic Energy.

Virgos are notorious for being stubborn. They frequently believe that they know best because they are so committed, and they are hesitant to modify their ideas or their ways.

The other half of this bonded pair is Little Debbie, a female Libra of one to three years old. Her nickname is Pastry Chef. As Librans are extroverted, cozy, and friendly people. Librans, like the Scales that symbolize the sign, are often concerned with attaining balance, harmony, peace, and justice in the world. With their vast stores of charm, intelligence, frankness, persuasion, and seamless connectivity, they are well-equipped to do so.

Little Debbie likes people that are willing to take the time to earn her trust. She also likes Her special pprescription urinary crystal formula which is designed to dissolve and reduce the risk of struvite and calcium oxalate stones. And of course she likes Ginny. She dislikes other cats invading her space, having (urinary tract infection) UTI crystals, nor does she like large chaotic spaces.

So if you are in the market for a pair of cats and are willing to work to gain their trust, Little Debbie and Ginny are the pair for you.

