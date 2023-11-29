‘Tis the season to be cozy. Join us for Knit/Crochet Group on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own project or learn along with your library staff. We have yarn, needles, hooks, and lots of helpful books.

Did you miss our September Apple Pumpkin Book Sale? Good news. We’re having another Book Sale. Join us, Saturday, Dec. 9, for a Holiday Book Sale Bonanza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to a selection of books and DVDs, we’ll also have some fun family friendly holiday activities.

If you can’t make the sale, don’t fret. Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is back to having regular hours. Stop by on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and pick up some great reads or donate some of your own. We’re currently accepting donations of gently used books and DVDs for our store.

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. We will be discussing The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan, as part of the ‘Our Favorite Genres’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

If you are a homeschooler who would like to meet with other homeschoolers, we will be having two meetings on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 11:30 a.m and Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Attend whichever meeting best fits your schedule or come to both.

We have activity stations for all age groups that encourage learning and creative play. Last month we studied Space and Constellations. Come see what we’ll learn about this month.

Alana from the Wilton Career Center will be joining us on Friday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are needed. Stop in for assistance with: job search, resumes, locating registered apprenticeships, training and education assistance, veteran’s services, and more.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. It’s a space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges with a special focus on Legos. Participate in a challenge or do your own thing. After the club, we’ll display the finished creations for everyone to admire.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, Dec. 23 this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of all the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

