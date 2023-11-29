AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta Contemporary & Popular Music Program presents the fall 2023 Concert Week from December 5 through 7. All performances are free and open to the public. Most performances are offered in person at the Farber Forum on the UMA Augusta Campus and online. The Farber Forum is located in Jewett Hall, 46 University Dr., Augusta, Maine.

The Contemporary & Popular Music program at UMA is Northern New England’s preeminent modern music education resource for live study and one of the top online music programs globally. Visit https://www.uma.edu/2023concerts for links to the YouTube performances.

The Concert Week events include the following ensemble performances:

Tuesday Dec. 5, from 12– 1:30 p.m. Rock Ensemble and Jazz/Rock I Ensemble. Farber Forum and Live-streamed on UMA’s YouTube page

4– 5:30 p.m. Jazz/Rock II Ensemble and Aaron Harmon’s Senior Concert, Farber Forum and Live-streamed on UMA’s YouTube page

7 – 8:30 p.m., Jazz/Rock Online Ensemble and Envok Vocal Ensemble, Online at UMA’s YouTube page. Wednesday Dec. 6, from 12– 1:30 p.m. Vintage Steel, UMA’s Community Steel Pan Ensemble. Farber Forum and Live-streamed on UMA’s YouTube page

Thursday Dec. 7, 12– 1:30 p.m. Chamber Ensemble at Farber Forum and Live-streamed on UMA’s YouTube page. Victoria Hays’ Senior Concert, online at UMA’s YouTube page.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.

