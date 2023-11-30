FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Nov. 14 chose Monday, March 25, 2024, for the annual town meeting.
Stephen Eldridge, interim town manager, presented March 18 and March 25 as possible dates for the meeting.
Selectman Joshua Bell moved to hold the meeting on the latter date to give the new town manager more time.
Time and location have not been determined.
Residents will elect one three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen. It is currently held by Chair Matthew Smith.
The one-year remaining on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors that was temporarily filled by J. Wayne Kinney after Alexander Creznic stepped down is to be filled. The three-year term currently held by Gloria McGraw will also be voted on.
Nomination papers will be available Friday, Dec. 15, and must be returned by Thursday, Jan. 25.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Marlene Burgess Stacey
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Raynald “Ray” Mailhot
-
Death Notices
Death Notice: Marlene Burgess Stacey
-
Death Notices
Death Notice: Raynald “Ray” Mailhot
-
Dr. Roach
Finding medication for fibromyalgia at a discounted rate