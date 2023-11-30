Fresh snow sits on the empty playground at Kineowatha Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, as wintery weather is starting to round the corner. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

The waters of Wilson Lake hit the shore hard on Tuesday, Nov. 28, as a flurry of snow starts to cover the shoreline. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles