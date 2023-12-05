FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a proposed $2 million budget for the unorganized territory in the county for 2024-25.

Commissioners are required to send a final budget to the unorganized territory fiscal administrator by Dec. 31 each year. The spending plan would then go to the Legislature for action. This time the budget is due Dec. 9.

The spending package is $310,140.14 more than the current budget that will expire on June 30, 2024. However, it is $34,147.12 less than the initial proposed package for next year.

The town of Phillips made some decreases in its proposed cost for services it provides to townships for the county.

The county divided Salem Township fire protection between the three towns of Kingfield, Phillips and Strong after commissioners decided not to fund the Salem Fire Department last year. County Administrator Amy Bernard had asked the department for training records and other information, but it was not provided.

The towns have not covered Salem Township for a whole year to be able to make a decision on what it will cost the towns.

Other increases in the budget come from summer road account going up $82,709.88 to make it $361,709.88. Snow removal costs are up $121,879.12 from the current budget to make it $791,485.37. Fire protection services are up $34,339 to $213,680.78 and waste disposal is up $40,468.12 to make it $221,689.16.

In other business, commissioners approved upgrading the server room at the Franklin County Detention Center. It is currently in the attic and is not well ventilated, according to County Administrator Amy Bernard. On multiple occasions since July, the server has overheated and shut down.

“We need to build a wall and add electricity and ventilation for the servers which control the cameras and new door lock system,” Bernard wrote in her meeting notes to the commission.

This project is estimated to cost $14,418. Bernard recommended using the money from the reserve account set aside for the drainage project to pay for the jail renovations.

