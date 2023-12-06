FARMINGTON — get ready for a Jolly Good Night on Friday, December 8. Downtown Farmington businesses will be open until 8 p.m., for a Night Owl shopping event.

That’s not all, though, Farmington Community Center (FCC) will be open with a Holiday Food Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. with over 20 farms and food businesses, plus a Pie Art Contest and Silent Auction, hosted by Greater Franklin Food Council (GFFC). The Pie Art contest will be accepting entries from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 8 at the FCC. Contestants are asked to submit 8–10-inch pies, maximum of two entries, in a single use pie plate, plus the name of the baker, name of the pie, with a list of ingredients, no need to submit recipe. Pie plates will not be returned. Judging will be conducted by shoppers at the Holiday Food Hall using a ballot provided by the GFFC.

Pies will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the GFFC. For more details, see the GFFC Facebook page or at www.greaterfranklinfoodcouncil.org

The Teacher’s Lounge Mafia will present at 8:15 p.m., “Stale Milk and Sour Cookies” at North Church in Farmington, to benefit United Way of the Tri-Valley. Tickets may be purchased at www.uwtva.org

