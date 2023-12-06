Children

JAY — Breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay. The women’s auxiliary will host a breakfast and Christmas Party on Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice on the menu. There’ll be craft making, face painting, door prize, Christmas Stockings for all children from 2 to 10 years of age. Join us in welcoming the Holiday Season in.

Cantata

FARMINGTON — The Christmas Story, a cantata of classic carols from around the world, will be presented by the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St. in Farmington. The hour-long program with orchestrated accompaniment is free to the public and will be given on Friday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 each evening.

Carols include “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” (German/French), “Rejoice and Be Merry” with “On Christmas Night All Christians Sing” (English), an absolutely beautiful arrangement of “O Holy Night” (French), “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” (American), “Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine” (Czechoslovakian/German), “Spanish Carol Suite” (Spain/Venezuela), “Wexford Carol” (Irish), “Sing We Now of Christmas” which includes “The First Noel” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” (French).

There will also be two instrumental pieces. Scripture and narration will tie the carols together in a wonderful retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s Son. Everyone is cordially invited to this family Christmas event. For more information or in case of inclement weather call 778-9696.

Books

FARMINGTON — Free Books Saturdays on the last Saturday of every month. Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, located at Arthur D. Ingalls Center on 144 High Street. FMI: visit our website at westernmaineliteracy.org, or contact: Barb at 491-3780 (cell).

Sales

LIVERMORE FALLS— George Bunten American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary, 17 Reynolds Ave. will hold a Craft & Vendor Fair Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reynolds Ave. Breakfast sandwiches; lunch options include hot dogs, finger rolls, soup, chips, desserts and more. A variety of beverages will be available all day. All food prepared by the auxiliary. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones. Additional parking available at Main Land Development off Main St. FMI call CJ Jerry, 207-692-4694.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers $12. All meals served starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 8: ham, scallop potatoes, corn, gingerbread. Dec15: Dance night with Country Fusion from 6 to 9. Eat in optional. $10 cover, dine & dance $20. Chicken Parmesan over spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread, chocolate cherry cake. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.



No meals Dec. 22 and 29 so our staff can enjoy their Holidays. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year. Many thanks for your continued support, see you next year.

CARTHAGE — Public spaghetti supper, Saturday, Dec 9, at 5 p.m. at the Carthage Town Office, Route 142,Carthage. $10 per person, $5 for children under 10. Menu: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert, water, juice and coffee. Sponsored by the Carthage Bicentennial Committee. 207-418-8313.

FARMINGTON — Dec. 8, will be Chili Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road in Farmington. They will host a Chili Dinner Fundraiser & Music Jam. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. This fundraiser is to help support an upcoming Mission Trip to Liberia. Adults $12, Children 10 & under $8. There will be two meal options: Chili or Chili dogs/hot dogs, both with fixings, beverage and dessert. 50/50 Tickets on sale (presence not required to win). The free monthly music jam starts at 6 p.m. Come listen to amazing music from talented area musicians.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW. The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, WWW will meet on the first (Dec. 6) and third (Dec.20) Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Dec 8, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Santa

MADRID — Madrid Twp. will continue to celebrate the holiday season at the Madrid Historical Society Schoolhouse, located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., where Santa will be handing out gift bags to Madrid’s children next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Registration for this event is required and must be made by November 19. On Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., adult residents are invited to join together at the Schoolhouse for a Potluck Supper and Gift Exchange ($10 limit on gifts). If the weather is inclement, this might be postponed to Dec. 31, same time.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 17. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church is a non-denominational Christian church where all are welcome. Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events.

