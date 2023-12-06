LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Dec. 3, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, Kay King-Watson opened the service as she welcomed all in attendance and read announcements of upcoming events and activities. She then led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”. Pastor Russ Thayer gave the call to worship as he read Psalm 105, Verses 1-4. Dianne Hirsh lit the second Advent Candle, Peace, and read Scripture from the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 11, Verses 1 – 9.

We sang the second verse of the Advent Song. Pastor Thayer led us into prayer time and we recited The Lord’s Prayer. He then led us as we sang, “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”, after which, he presented the junior sermon to the children, titled, Secret Box. During collection of the Offering, Margaret Emery sang, “Sweet Little Boy”, accompanied by Maggie Houlihan. Special Music was presented by the Worship Team as they sang, “God Almighty, We Are Waiting”.

Pastor Thayer’s Sermon was titled, “Peace on Earth”. The Pastor began the sermon by stating a fact that we face every day: there is very little peace in the world. How did Jesus become the Prince of Peace? Jesus never said there would be no war. However, Jesus was sent to earth to help “natural enemies find common ground.

As we seek to follow Jesus and learn from His teaching, we need to be unified as “one in the Spirit” under the Lordship of Jesus. Jesus can destroy the barriers between enemies. He has experienced everything that we have lived through in our lives. He has experienced the loss of loved ones, happiness for various reasons, brotherhood with the Disciples and, the obvious “human conditions”.

We are His disciples now. It is our responsibilities to spread love and kindness in our part of the world, right here in Livermore Falls and Jay. We must be more like Jesus and become “Peacemakers.”

The morning service ended as we sang, “Hark, the, Herald Angels Sing” and shared Communion, then sang, “Blest Be the Tie That Binds”.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting any kinds of crackers for the Food Cupboard. In January, we will collect canned soup.

2. Adult Sunday School meets each Sunday before worship at 9:30am.

3. Each Tuesday eve, at 6 p.m., there is a Bible Study at the parsonage with Pastor Thayer. The focus is on the movie, “The Chosen”.

4. Each Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., there is a Bible Study at the home of Kay King-Watson, 22 Old Jay Hill Road in Jay. All are invited to attend.

5. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. a free meal will be available from 11 a.m. to Noon.

6. The next Hymnsing will take place on Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

7. The Worship Team rehearses each Thursday at 1 p.m.

8. A “Lady’s Tea will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7 in the Vestry at 5:30 p.m. All ladies are welcome. If interested, bring a salad or dessert to share.

9. Our Christmas Eve Service will take place at 5 p.m., on Dec. 24.

