LIVERMORE FALLS — Police say a driver intentionally backed a vehicle into parked police cruiser so hard that it was pushed into the cruiser next to it and a town sign.

An Androscoggin County deputy is investigating the incident which appears to have happened early Thursday morning at the Livermore Falls Police Department parking lot.

The digital sign in front of the Town Office, which was purchased with grant funds, was also struck and damaged. A town employee noticed the damage on Thursday morning. The police station is on the bottom floor of the municipal building with the Town Office above it on the top floor on Main Street.

Livermore Falls police turned the investigation over to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest, acting Police Chief Michael Adcock said.

Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne said Deputy Zachary West is the primary investigator. The suspect’s vehicle was caught damaging the cruisers on a surveillance camera, Gagne said.

The suspect is seen putting their vehicle in reverse in the station lot and then deliberately backs into a cruiser, Gagne said. It was hit so hard that it pushed the cruiser into the one parked beside it, he said.

The sign, which lets people know about meetings coming up and other matters going on in the town, was also intentionally backed into, Gagne said.

After the collision, the vehicle is seen fleeing the lot, according to Gagne.

The case remains under investigation, Gagne said. West said the cruisers were damaged but are still operable.

Adcock said estimates for repairing the damage to the cruisers is about $7,500. Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said Thursday she is still waiting for an estimate to fix the damage to the sign. The frame was broken, she said, and there are black areas on the sign. She said she doesn’t know if it can be fixed or if it will need to be replaced.

If anyone has any information on the incident or saw something suspicious in the area of the municipal building, they are asked to call the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-753-2599.

