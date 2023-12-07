Participants in the annual Polar Bear Dip Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, run into Clearwater Lake in Industry. The air temperature was 41 degrees at the time. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

INDUSTRY — At the Polar Bear Dip Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, floating crocs, second dips and reminiscing about the event’s history drew laughter and lasting images for participants and viewers alike.

The beach area at Clearwater Lake was mostly empty until shortly before 3 p.m. when people began to arrive in ever larger numbers. A few dipped their toes in the water while others chatted and joked with friends.

The air temperature registered 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Clouds filled the sky but trees and houses along the shore were reflected in the lake.

Some have already taken the plunge while others start Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, during the annual Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry. Several people later dipped a second time. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Water splashed about as the first dippers ran in. Some dove underwater almost immediately while others waited until they were further out and sank into the water instead. Facial expressions, fist bumps and floating white crocs were some of the memories created. Splashing of friends and second dips were others.

Nine year old Tyler Freeman of Chesterville at left and nine year old Bryce Gopsill of Farmington react Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, after taking part in the annual Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry. The floating white crocs drew comments and laughter from many of those watching. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Nine year old Tyler Freeman of Chesterville was there with his grandmother, Rachel Heath of Farmington. He took part for the first time as a surprise to his mother. She wasn’t there, but had told him last year he could do the dip this year.

Brothers Bryce, 9, and Thomas Guptill, 11 of Farmington also took part.

Advertisement

Rev. Marraine Kettel of Temple dipped with a group of friends. “It really wasn’t that bad,” she said while drying off. “If people weren’t waiting for me, I would probably go back in.”

Ed Ferriera in front heads toward shore while men splash each other Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, during the annual Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Ed Ferreira, Gerald Tinguely and Ron Millikan all plunged into the lake. Tinguely is one of the founding members of the Farmington Polar Bear Club which began the annual dip in 1986.

According to a Dec. 18, 2020, article in The Franklin Journal:

• Founding club members were John Gensel, William “Bill” Marceau and Dr. Gerald Tinguely.

• The first dip was held October 1986.

• The February 1987 dip was almost canceled before a long-enough chain saw blade was found to cut through the 3-foot thick ice.

Advertisement

• Since 1989, the annual dip has been held on Chester Greenwood Day and 1994 was the first year with only one dip.

This photograph printed in the November 7, 1986, edition of The Franklin Journal shows the original members of the Farmington Polar Bear club. Pictured from left are John Gensel, William “Bill” Marceau and Dr. Gerald Tinguely. File photo

“That first winter, we dipped once a month,” Tinguely said. “Chester Greenwood Day used to be Dec. 21. We had ice to deal with.”

Ferreira has been participating for about 25 years.

“Bill [Marceau] is our inspiration,” Milligan said. “It’s all about Chester Greenwood Day now. It’s a great tradition.”

“It’s the shortest meeting I ever have to go to,” Tinguely quipped.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, industry maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles