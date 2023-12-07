INDUSTRY — At the Polar Bear Dip Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, floating crocs, second dips and reminiscing about the event’s history drew laughter and lasting images for participants and viewers alike.

The beach area at Clearwater Lake was mostly empty until shortly before 3 p.m. when people began to arrive in ever larger numbers. A few dipped their toes in the water while others chatted and joked with friends.

The air temperature registered 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Clouds filled the sky but trees and houses along the shore were reflected in the lake.

Water splashed about as the first dippers ran in. Some dove underwater almost immediately while others waited until they were further out and sank into the water instead. Facial expressions, fist bumps and floating white crocs were some of the memories created. Splashing of friends and second dips were others.

Nine year old Tyler Freeman of Chesterville was there with his grandmother, Rachel Heath of Farmington. He took part for the first time as a surprise to his mother. She wasn’t there, but had told him last year he could do the dip this year.

Brothers Bryce, 9, and Thomas Guptill, 11 of Farmington also took part.

Rev. Marraine Kettel of Temple dipped with a group of friends. “It really wasn’t that bad,” she said while drying off. “If people weren’t waiting for me, I would probably go back in.”

Ed Ferreira, Gerald Tinguely and Ron Millikan all plunged into the lake. Tinguely is one of the founding members of the Farmington Polar Bear Club which began the annual dip in 1986.

According to a Dec. 18, 2020, article in The Franklin Journal:

• Founding club members were John Gensel, William “Bill” Marceau and Dr. Gerald Tinguely.

• The first dip was held October 1986.

• The February 1987 dip was almost canceled before a long-enough chain saw blade was found to cut through the 3-foot thick ice.

• Since 1989, the annual dip has been held on Chester Greenwood Day and 1994 was the first year with only one dip.

“That first winter, we dipped once a month,” Tinguely said. “Chester Greenwood Day used to be Dec. 21. We had ice to deal with.”

Ferreira has been participating for about 25 years.

“Bill [Marceau] is our inspiration,” Milligan said. “It’s all about Chester Greenwood Day now. It’s a great tradition.”

“It’s the shortest meeting I ever have to go to,” Tinguely quipped.

