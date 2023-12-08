WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Nov. 29.

Teams: Living On A Spare 60-36, Mines In The Gutters 58-38, Just One More 58-38, Wreckin Balls 48-48, Designs By Darlene 46-50, Bowling Belles 44-52, Full Of 5 Pins 36-60, Golden Oldies34-62. Games: Heather Malone 178, Vicky Stevens 177, Michelle Perkins 166, Marley Stevens 166, Jamie Ellsworth 162, Amber Bridges 160, Rocell Marcellino 158, Vicky Kinsey 157.

Series: Heather Malone 481, Vicky Stevens 458, Jamie Ellsworth 442, Lynn Chellis 433, Marley Stevens 432, Melissa Malone 430, Amber Bridges 424, Vicky Kinsey 422.

